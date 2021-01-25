DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
2021. január 25., hétfő, 17:16
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback - 8th Interim Reporting
In the time period from and including 18 January 2021 until and including 22 January 2021, a number of 131,964 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 03 October 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 07 October 2020.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 07 October 2020 until and including 22 January 2021 amounts to 3,487,877 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, 25 January 2021
Siemens Healthineers AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Henkestr. 127
|91052 Erlangen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 800 188 188 5
|Fax:
|+49 9131 844552
|E-mail:
|contact@healthcare.siemens.com
|Internet:
|https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHL1006
|WKN:
|SHL100
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1163093
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1163093 25.01.2021
