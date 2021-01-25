



DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG





/ Key word(s): Share Buyback













Siemens Healthineers AG: Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

















25.01.2021 / 17:16









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 8th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 18 January 2021 until and including 22 January 2021, a number of 131,964 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 03 October 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 07 October 2020.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

01/20/2021

27,411

44.4576

01/21/2021

55,082

44.6668

01/22/2021

49,471

44.5061



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 07 October 2020 until and including 22 January 2021 amounts to 3,487,877 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 25 January 2021

Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board