DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung informed about intended private placement of up to 800,000 shares of Fabasoft AG
2021. január 25., hétfő, 17:43
Today the Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung has informed Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) that it intends to sell up to 800,000 shares of Fabasoft AG in a private placement today. According to the information we received, the aim of the Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung with this sale is as an unchanged clearly positioned anchor shareholder to increase the free float and thus also the liquidity of the Fabasoft share. The private placement is being accompanied by M.M.Warburg & CO and Stifel Europe AG as joint bookrunner.
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732 606 162
|Fax:
|+43 732 606 162--609
|E-mail:
|Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1163100
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1163100 25.01.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]