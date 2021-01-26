DGAP-Adhoc: Linde plc: Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program
2021. január 25., hétfő, 19:44
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program
Guildford, UK, January 25, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announces that today its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to US$5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. This new program will replace the existing US$6.0 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 22, 2019 but will expire on February 1, 2021 (January 29, 2021 will be the last day of possible repurchases under the existing program).
Under this new program, Linde plc may acquire up to 15% of its currently outstanding ca. 523 million shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. The purpose of the program shall be to reduce the share capital or to meet obligations under Linde plc equity awards.
Person making the notification: Anna Davies, Corporate Spokesperson, Linde plc
Contact:
Anna Davies
Tel: +44 1483 244 705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1162986
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1162986 25-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
