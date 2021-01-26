DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend Increase for 2021
2021. január 25., hétfő, 20:09
Linde Declares Dividend Increase for 2021
Guildford, UK, January 25, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 10% increase in the company"s quarterly dividend to $1.06 per share. The dividend is payable on March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021.
"As an integral part of Linde"s capital allocation policy, the company is committed to increasing its dividends annually. As such, we are pleased to raise the dividend again by ten percent," said Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel.
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1163006
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1163006 25.01.2021
