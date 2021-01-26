DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG opens its eighth regional office in Stuttgart and reinforces senior management of GEG
Press Release
DIC Asset AG opens its eighth regional office in Stuttgart and reinforces senior management of GEG
Frankfurt am Main, 26 January 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany"s leading listed property companies, maintains its growth trajectory. It has expanded the number of its branch offices in Germany, and is reinforcing its senior management team.
At the turn of the year, DIC Asset AG opened a new branch office in Stuttgart, one of Germany"s economic centres and a growing metropolitan region. DIC Asset AG now has in-house employees on the ground in all of the "Top 7" cities. The new regional office currently manages assets in a total value of c. EUR 200 million.
"We are committed to a strong presence in the key regions of Germany," said Sonja Wärntges, Chief Executive Officer of DIC Asset AG. "What makes us successful is our proximity to the country"s major places of business and to the opportunities that present themselves to us there. We are also successful because we know how to act quickly and creatively to take on the challenges in the various locations. To be able to do so, we need outstanding staff members on site."
Other company news concerns the well-established regional office in Düsseldorf, which currently has c. EUR 1 billion in assets under management. As of 1 February, the experienced real estate economist Janina Keller, who is thoroughly familiar with the region, will take the lead at the regional office. Before she joined the team of DIC in February 2020, Keller worked for OFFICEFIRST Real Estate GmbH as leasing/asset manager, in this role being responsible for office and logistics property holdings in North Rhine-Westphalia, and as sales management accountant for Corpus Sireo in Cologne.
Furthermore, Torsten Doyen, a certified economist, was appointed as a member of the senior management of GEG German Real Estate GmbH as of 1 February 2021. In his new position, he will specifically intensify the fundraising activities among institutional investors in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Torsten Doyen brings a wealth of experience to the job, especially in the area of initiating and establishing private placements, individual funds and special asset pools. At Capital Bay, he set up the product development unit, having previously served with Warburg HIH as AIFM director in charge of the institutional client business.
"There will be no change to DIC Asset AG"s consistent commitment to growth in the year just started. In order to work swiftly, creatively and to deliver the finest quality, we need a competent team. For our Düsseldorf office, we found an expert with a proven track record to serve as new head of branch. Moreover, it is a pleasure to be welcoming fundraising specialist Torsten Doyen as new member to the senior management of GEG, with whom we intend to continue our growth trajectory in the institutional business," commented Sonja Wärntges.
About DIC Asset AG:
Taking an active asset management approach, DIC Asset AG employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential company-wide and to boost its revenues.
In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 2.0 billion in assets under management), DIC Asset AG acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio.
In its Institutional Business division (EUR 7.6 billion in assets under management), which operates under the name GEG German Estate Group, DIC Asset AG generates income by structuring and managing investment vehicles with attractive dividend yields for national and international institutional investors.
DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.
IR Contact DIC Asset AG:
