DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE significantly exceeds forecast for 2020 due to strong development of Friedrich Vorwerk
2021. január 26., kedd, 08:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
Berlin, 26 January 2021 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, increased its revenues by approximately 16% to more than €685 million in the 2020 financial year, according to first estimates by the management. The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to exceed €83 million, which corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 12% and an increase of approximately 23% compared to the previous year. This EBITDA was adjusted for one-off charges related to capacity adjustments at Aumann. MBB thus significantly exceeded its initial forecast of more than €660 million in revenue and an EBITDA margin of 8-10% despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The net liquidity of the MBB Group was more than €250 million at the end of the 2020 financial year, of which the holding company MBB SE accounted for €182 million.
The growth of the MBB Group was driven in particular by the strong performance of Friedrich Vorwerk. As a leading provider of energy infrastructure for the gas, electricity and hydrogen markets, the company is benefiting from high investments in the course of the clean energy transition. According to initial estimates by the management, Friedrich Vorwerk generated revenues of around €291 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA grew to more than €58 million, while adjusted EBIT rose to over €47 million. The adjusted EBIT margin was thus over 16%. Friedrich Vorwerk started into the new year with a record order backlog of over €306 million as of 31 December 2020, of which around 7% are already attributable to hydrogen applications. Friedrich Vorwerk is currently considering possible growth options, including an IPO.
The Annual Report 2020 will be published on 16 April 2021 at www.mbb.com.
MBB SE
Executive Management
Chairman of the Board
Court of Registration
This notification may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of MBB SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of MBB SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. MBB SE accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1163165
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1163165 26-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]