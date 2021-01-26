DGAP-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG publishes preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2020

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG publishes preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2020


HERZOGENAURACH | January 26, 2021 | On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures for the fiscal year 2020, Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) expects revenue growth at constant currency and EBIT margin before special items for Schaeffler Group to come in above the guidance published on November 9, 2020 and VARA consensus.



The Schaeffler Group achieved the following preliminary results:















Group Q4 2020 Financial Year 2020
Revenue growth1) 4.6 % -10.4 %
EBIT-margin2) 11.5% 6.4%
Free Cash Flow3) EUR 355 million EUR 539 million

1) at constant currency; 2) before special items; 3) before cash in- and outflows before M&A activities





The three divisions contributed on the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures as follows:




























Divisions Automotive Technologies Automotive Aftermarket Industrial
  Q4
2020		 FY 2020 Q4
2020		 FY 2020 Q4
2020		 FY 2020
Revenue growth1) 8.1% -11.6% 1.3% -7.0% -2.7% -9.2%
EBIT-margin2) 11.7% 3.6% 16.0% 15.8% 8.6% 8.4%

1) at constant currency; 2) before special items





In an environment characterized by great uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the business of the Automotive Technologies division has done better in the course of the fourth quarter than expected when the guidance was published. This development was driven by all four regions.



The EBIT for the fiscal year 2020 including special items on a preliminary and unaudited basis amounts to EUR -143 million, including restructuring expenses and the impairment of goodwill in the first quarter 2020.



The final fiscal year 2020 results as well as the 2021 fiscal year guidance will be published as planned by Schaeffler AG on March 4, 2021.



"Revenue growth (at constant currency)", "EBIT margin (before special items)" und "free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities" have the meaning ascribed to them in the annual report 2019 on pages 15 and 30, which may be retrieved under www.schaeffler.com.


 

Contact





Renata Casaro

Head of Investor Relations,

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach

Tel.: +49 9132 82-4440

Email: ir@schaeffler.com 		Dr. Axel Lüdeke

Vice President Business and Financial Communications & PR

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach

Tel.: +49 9132 82-5000

Email: presse@schaeffler.com







Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG

Industriestr. 1-3

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0159
WKN: SHA015
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1163367





 
