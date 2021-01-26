DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





HERZOGENAURACH | January 26, 2021 | On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures for the fiscal year 2020, Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) expects revenue growth at constant currency and EBIT margin before special items for Schaeffler Group to come in above the guidance published on November 9, 2020 and VARA consensus.

The Schaeffler Group achieved the following preliminary results:

Group

Q4 2020

Financial Year 2020

Revenue growth1)

4.6 %

-10.4 %

EBIT-margin2)

11.5%

6.4%

Free Cash Flow3)

EUR 355 million

EUR 539 million



1) at constant currency; 2) before special items; 3) before cash in- and outflows before M&A activities





The three divisions contributed on the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures as follows:

Divisions

Automotive Technologies

Automotive Aftermarket

Industrial



Q4

2020

FY 2020

Q4

2020

FY 2020

Q4

2020

FY 2020

Revenue growth1)

8.1%

-11.6%

1.3%

-7.0%

-2.7%

-9.2%

EBIT-margin2)

11.7%

3.6%

16.0%

15.8%

8.6%

8.4%



1) at constant currency; 2) before special items





In an environment characterized by great uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the business of the Automotive Technologies division has done better in the course of the fourth quarter than expected when the guidance was published. This development was driven by all four regions.

The EBIT for the fiscal year 2020 including special items on a preliminary and unaudited basis amounts to EUR -143 million, including restructuring expenses and the impairment of goodwill in the first quarter 2020.

The final fiscal year 2020 results as well as the 2021 fiscal year guidance will be published as planned by Schaeffler AG on March 4, 2021.

"Revenue growth (at constant currency)", "EBIT margin (before special items)" und "free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities" have the meaning ascribed to them in the annual report 2019 on pages 15 and 30, which may be retrieved under www.schaeffler.com.

