DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Closing of the merger of former German Startups Group with SGT Capital to form SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
2021. január 26., kedd, 15:27
+++ Press release +++
Closing of the merger of former German Startups Group
- Market capitalization increased six-fold to just under 100 million EUR
- Creation of an international, listed private equity asset manager based out of Germany
- Generation of sustainable, predictable profitability and new growth perspectives
- Progress in the fundraising for its new private equity fund
The merger results in an international, listed private equity asset manager based out of Germany. The merged company expects sustainable, predictable net profits from market standard asset management fees of approximately 0.20 to 0.80 EUR p.a. from 2022 onwards, depending on the raised fund volume. In addition, the merged company has the potential to generate earnings from other assets of SGT German Private Equity of about 25 million EUR, in particular the investments in German tech growth companies of the wholly owned subsidiary German Startups Group VC GmbH.
The market capitalization of SGT German Private Equity has risen six-fold to just under 100 million EUR as a result of the transaction. The management expects the trading liquidity of SGF shares to increase significantly compared to the past.
Already in November 2020, the managing general partner has changed its company name to SGT German Private Equity Management GmbH. SGT Capital LLC acquires a 75% stake in it with today"s effect. Carsten Geyer, Managing Partner of the SGT Capital Group, joins the management board of the general partner SGT German Private Equity, alongside the present Managing Director Christoph Gerlinger.
Assuming the special lockdown situation in Europe ending soon, the 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd., a global alternative investment and private equity asset manager, headquartered in Singapore, expects the postponed first private equity transaction for its private equity fund investors to be caught up in spring 2021.
Regarding its fundraising activities, SGT Capital is making good progress and, despite pandemic-related delays, has gained further investor commitments for its new private equity fund. It expects a so-called "first close" of the fund in the second quarter of 2021. For the first close, the company still intends to have at least 1 billion USD capital under management. Two thirds of this amount have now already been confirmed, plus intentions for another 200+ million USD.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Bockenheimer Landstraße 109
|60325 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-54908603
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-54908604
|E-mail:
|info@sgt-germanpe.com
|Internet:
|www.german-startups.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMEV4
|WKN:
|A1MMEV
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1163422
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1163422 26.01.2021
