Manz AG receives confirmation for funding within the scope of the European Commission"s IPCEI project "EuBatIn - European Batteries Innovation"





26-Jan-2021 / 16:19 CET/CEST





Manz AG receives confirmation for funding within the scope of the European Commission"s IPCEI project "EuBatIn - European Batteries Innovation"

Reutlingen, January 26, 2021 - Manz AG, Reutlingen, (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3), was informed today that it has been granted substantial subsidies within the scope of the so-called IPCEI (Important Project of Common European Interest) "EuBatIn - European Batteries Innovation". The European Commission"s funding, allocated for the establishment of a European Li-Ion battery production, will support the development of highly innovative and sustainable production technologies for lithium-ion battery cells and modules, which are characterized by a longer service life, shorter charging times, lower costs and a lower environmental impact compared to the current battery generation.

The amount of the funding that Manz AG will receive to realize the "Lithium-Ion Battery Factory of the Future" project has not yet been determined. Subject to final commitments to finance Manz AG"s own contribution, the project is to be implemented by group companies in Germany and Italy. The project objective of the "Lithium Battery Factory of the Future" is to develop innovative production processes and the associated equipment based on a new, digitized and more cost-effective business model.

