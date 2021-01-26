Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 82. Interim Report



On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 18.01.2021 through 22.01.2021, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:



United States

Germany (XETA)

Total

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

18.01.2021

-

-

8.000

213,5588

8.000

19.01.2021

18.000

259,7043

8.000

215,8350

26.000

20.01.2021

18.000

259,2308

8.000

213,2838

26.000

21.01.2021

18.000

255,1563

12.000

211,7924

30.000

22.01.2021

18.000

252,9779

12.000

206,8534

30.000



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 26.01.2021

Linde plc