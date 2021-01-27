DGAP-Adhoc: elumeo SE: Preliminary figures for financial year 2020 significantly above expectations
2021. január 26., kedd, 19:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
elumeo SE: Preliminary figures for financial year 2020 significantly above expectations
Berlin, 26 January 2021
ISIN: DE000A11Q059
Based on preliminary figures, elumeo SE managed to further improve its key performance indicators in financial year 2020 and exceed its previous expectations. The leading European company for the electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry significantly increased its revenue, gross profit and earnings. Compared to financial year 2019, sales increased by 9% from EUR 39 million to EUR 42 million. At the same time, the gross profit margin improved from 48.2% to 52.6%. This result, together with the cost-cutting programme completed in 2020, enabled elumeo to generate a clearly positive segment EBITDA of EUR 0.9 million, thus returning to profitability a year earlier than expected. The previous forecast was for revenue growth in the lower single-digit percentage range and an increase in the gross profit margin in the low double-digit percentage range (excluding the closed site in Rome). For segment EBITDA, a result between a negative six-digit amount and break-even was expected.
About the company:
Through a variety of electronic distribution channels (such as TV, the Internet, Smart TV and Smartphone App), the listed company offers its customers primarily colour gemstone jewelry at comparatively low prices. The company sells its jewelry predominantly through direct sales. For example, the elumeo Group operates a home shopping television station in Germany as well as web shops in Germany, Italy, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|elumeo SE
|Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
|10999 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 69 59 79-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 69 59 79-20
|E-mail:
|info@elumeo.com
|Internet:
|www.elumeo.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11Q059
|WKN:
|A11Q05
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1163499
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1163499 26-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]