DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik exceeds forecast for adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020.
2021. január 26., kedd, 20:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
JENOPTIK AG"s Executive Board today gained fundamental information in the process of preparing the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2020 that the Group"s adjusted EBITDA margin will probably reach around 17.5 percent, and thus will be significantly above the expected range of between 15.0 and 15.5 percent (including TRIOPTICS / before PPA effects from the acquisition of TRIOPTICS). This is particularly due to lower than expected cost of sales attributable to project accounting at the end of the year as well as better utilization of production capacities in the photonic divisions.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)364 165-2156
|Fax:
|+49 (0)364 165-2804
|E-mail:
|ir@jenoptik.com
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB601
|WKN:
|A2NB60
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1163504
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1163504 26-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
