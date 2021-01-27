The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 23, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 19 jan 2021



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Convertible bond

570.371,00

570.371,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Swap

38.624,00

38.624,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Ordinary share

344.050,00

344.050,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.548,00

3.548,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

56.697,00

56.697,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Ordinary share

44,00

44,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

69.080,00

69.080,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Ordinary share

19.951,00

19.950,80

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Warrant

49.989,00

49.989,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Ordinary share

744.658,00

744.658,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.833,00

2.833,00

Real

Real

Indirectly- United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Warrant

2.469,00

2.469,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In Cash

Swap

56.374,00

56.374,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In Cash

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.490,00

2.490,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong Limited

Physical Delivery

Swap

65.108,00

65.108,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Ordinary share

814.431,00

814.431,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,90%

0,00%

0,00%

0,37%

2,54%

Voting rights

2,90%

0,00%

0,00%

0,37%

2,54%



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=105193