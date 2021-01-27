The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 26, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 20 jan 2021



Person obliged to notify: JP Morgan Chase & Co



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Convertible bond

301.472,00

301.472,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities LLC



Ordinary share

2.104.611,00

2.104.589,95

Real

Real

Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities LLC



Equity Swap

38.899,00

38.899,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities LLC



Call-option

50.000,00

50.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc



Convertible bond

399.579,00

399.579,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc



Ordinary share

2.993.936,00

2.993.906,06

Real

Real

Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc



Equity Swap

977.154,00

977.154,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc



Put option

50.000,00

50.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc



Ordinary share

22.674,00

22.673,77

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - J.P. Morgan Securities Plc





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,01%

0,00%

0,00%

2,21%

0,80%

Voting rights

3,01%

0,00%

0,00%

2,21%

0,80%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=105274