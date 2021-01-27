





















27.01.2021 / 09:10









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

André

Last name(s):

Hergert



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

GK Software SE





b) LEI

5299000I87LKW19YDZ10



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007571424





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

45.98 EUR





229900 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

45.98 EUR





229900 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-26; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



