DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan focuses its business activities on growth areas
2021. január 27., szerda, 12:17
PRESS RELEASE
Muehlhan focuses its business activities on growth areas
- Sale of Oil & Gas business segment initiated
In the Oil & Gas segment, Muehlhan mainly operates in the North Sea. Chairman of the Executive Board, Stefan Müller-Arends: "The oil and gas market has been undergoing a process of consolidation for some time. We are not big enough to continue being able to play an active role in this market." This is why this is a logical move for Muehlhan.
The company is initiating the sales process with immediate effect. Interested parties can directly contact the mandated adviser Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch, Christoph.Vigelius@paretosec.com (+49 173 38 18 802).
About Muehlhan: Worldwide, Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services. As one of the few full-service providers, we offer our customers a broad spectrum of industrial services with professional industrial quality standards. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors, and our more than 135 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Industry/Infrastructure. Muehlhan AG is a listed company and is traded on the Open Market under ISIN DE000A0KD0F7.
You can find additional information at www.muehlhan.com
Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49-40-752-7115-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Muehlhan AG
|Schlinckstrasse 3
|21107 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 75271 0
|Fax:
|+49 40 75271 130
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@muehlhan.com
|Internet:
|www.muehlhan.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KD0F7
|WKN:
|A0KD0F
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1163699
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1163699 27.01.2021
