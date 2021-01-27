DGAP-PVR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SURTECO GROUP SE







SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








27.01.2021 / 13:33



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




27 January 2021



Subject: Notification in accordance with Section 43 (1) WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act)



Mr Jens Schürfeld, Delos 31 GmbH, PKG Schürfeld GmbH and the Gustav and Catharina Schürfeld Foundation concluded a pool agreement on 28 December 2020 (the pool agreement), on the basis of which their respective voting rights in SURTECO GROUP SE (Surteco or the Society) are mutually attributed. The Surteco voting rights attributable to PKG Schürfeld GmbH are also attributed to G. Schürfeld + Co. (GmbH & Co.) KG and, through this, G.A. Schürfeld Verwaltungs GmbH attributed. With the conclusion of the pool agreement, the proportion of the Surteco voting rights attributable to each of the aforementioned (the original pool members) according to Sections 33, 34 WpHG rose to around 12.10% (1,875,993 Surteco shares). (Delos 31 GmbH will not be controlled by any of its shareholders after the transfer of all shares by Mr. Jens Schürfeld to three new shareholders on 20 January 2021, so that no voting rights will be attributed to any of its new shareholders).



On 7 January 2021, PKG Schürfeld GmbH acquired 15.70% Surteco shares (2,433,791 Surteco shares) from Klöpfer & Königer Management GmbH (the share purchase). As a result, the proportion of Surteco voting rights attributable to each of the original pool members according to Sections 33, 34 WpHG rose to around 27.79% (4,309,784 Surteco shares).



On 20 January 2021, transferred Mr. Jens Schürfeld (i) Tim Fiedler, Jan Oberbeck and Hendrik Schürfeld each 82,048 Surteco shares; and (ii) transferred to Sven Schürfeld, Jens-Gabriel Kohl and Fridolin Kohl each 82,047 Surteco shares. The gentlemen named under (i) and (ii) above (those together with the original pool members are the notifying parties) have joined the pool agreement. The share of the Surteco voting rights attributable to each person subject to notification pursuant to Sections 33 and 34 WpHG is (furthermore) 27.79% (4,309,784 Surteco shares).



In this context, the notifying parties pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG notify:



1. The conclusion or accession to the pool agreement as well as the acquisition of shares serve primarily to implement strategic goals.



2. The acquisition of further Surteco voting rights by individual or all of the notifying parties within the next twelve months is sought if possible.



3. The aim is to influence the composition of administrative, management and supervisory bodies of the company on the part of the notifying parties.



4. The notifying parties are not currently striving to make a significant change to the company"s capital structure, particularly with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.



5. Insofar as funds were used to finance the acquisition of Surteco shares, these were partly equity and partly borrowed funds.



signed Jens Schürfeld

signed Tim Fiedler

signed Jan Oberbeck

signed Hendrik Schürfeld

signed Sven Schürfeld

signed Jens-Gabriel Kohl

signed Fridolin Kohl

signed Delos 31 GmbH by Jens Schürfeld

signed G.A. Schürfeld Verwaltungs GmbH by Jan Oberbeck

signed G. Schürfeld + Co. (GmbH & Co.) KG by Jan Oberbeck

signed PKG Schürfeld GmbH by Jan Oberbeck

signed Gustav und Catharina Schürfeld-Stiftung by Jens Schürfeld
















Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE

Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2

86647 Buttenwiesen

Germany
Internet: www.surteco-group.com





 
