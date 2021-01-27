DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








27.01.2021 / 13:50




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian C.
Last name(s): Schulte

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DEUTZ AG


b) LEI

5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
5.40 EUR 1825.20 EUR
5.40 EUR 9720.00 EUR
5.42 EUR 2168.00 EUR
5.42 EUR 650.40 EUR
5.42 EUR 552.84 EUR
5.42 EUR 5420.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.4086 EUR 20336.4400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-25; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com





 
