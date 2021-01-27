DGAP-DD: Endor AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








27.01.2021 / 17:51




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Bamboo Invest UG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Jackermeier
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Endor AG


b) LEI

391200VGSB1ET1XX0L51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005491666


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
135.0000 EUR 3375000.00 EUR
145.0000 EUR 4350000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
140.4545 EUR 7725000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-26; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Endor AG

E.ON-Allee 3

84036 Landshut

Germany
Internet: www.endor.ag





 
