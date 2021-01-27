DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Siltronic publishes supplementary reasoned statement on GlobalWafers" amended tender offer and continues to recommend acceptance of the offer

Siltronic publishes supplementary reasoned statement on GlobalWafers" amended tender offer and continues to recommend acceptance of the offer

Munich, January 27, 2021 - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG today published their supplementary joint reasoned statement in response to the amended offer document announced by GlobalWafers GmbH on January 25, 2021. GlobalWafers GmbH is a subsidiary of GlobalWafers Co, Ltd. of Taiwan. The offer document relates to the offer by GlobalWafers to acquire all shares in Siltronic AG at an increased offer price of EUR 145 per share in cash.



The supplementary joint reasoned statement, together with the reasoned statement which was already published on December 22, 2020, sets out in detail the underlying aspects and overall circumstances on which the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have based their recommendation to Siltronic shareholders to accept the offer. As a result of the amendment to the offer, the acceptance period ends on February 10, 2021, 24:00 hours (CET).



The supplementary joint reasoned statement is published on Siltronic"s website https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/information-regarding-tender-offer-by-globalwafers.html (non-binding English translation).



The binding German version is available at https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/informationen-zum-uebernahmeangebot-durch-globalwafers.html.



Only the supplementary joint reasoned statement together with the joint reasoned statement of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board dated December 22, 2020 are authoritative.



The information in this press release does not constitute explanations or supplements to the contents in these statements.



 



Company profile:



Siltronic is one of the world"s largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smartphones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 3,600 people and is a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard). Siltronic shares are included in the MDAX and TecDAX.















