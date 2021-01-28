DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: IKB appointments to the Management Board
2021. január 28., csütörtök, 07:59
IKB appointments to the Management Board
The Supervisory Board of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG (IKB) has appointed Dr. Ralph Müller and Dr. Patrick Trutwein to the Board of Managing Directors of IKB with effect from 1 February 2021 to help drive the further development of the bank.
Dr. Patrick Trutwein was appointed as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and will be responsible for risk management and internal audit. He joined the IKB management team in 2016 and previously has been responsible for corporate development, sales management, operations and transformation management at the bank. Prior to that he worked at Deutsche Bank and McKinsey with a focus on risk management topics.
Both will join the current members of the Board of Managing Directors Dr. Michael Wiedmann (CEO and CFO) and Claus Momburg (who will take over responsibility for corporate customers).
The Supervisory Board of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
Contact:
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG provides loans, risk management, capital market services and consulting services for small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany and Europe.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
|Wilhelm-Bötzkes-Straße 1
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 8221-4511
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 8221-2511
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@ikb.de
|Internet:
|www.ikb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0008063306
|WKN:
|806330
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1163910
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1163910 28.01.2021
