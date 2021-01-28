



IKB appointments to the Management Board

The Supervisory Board of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG (IKB) has appointed Dr. Ralph Müller and Dr. Patrick Trutwein to the Board of Managing Directors of IKB with effect from 1 February 2021 to help drive the further development of the bank.



Dr. Ralph Müller was appointed as CDO/COO and will be responsible for strategy, digitalization and operations. Dr. Müller started his career at McKinsey and thereafter became co-founder and CEO of mortgage lending platform PlanetHome AG. In 2006, he moved to Deutsche Bank where he headed the mortgage lending business. He was subsequently appointed to the management board of Postbank AG where he initially took over responsibility for IT and operations and in 2015 assumed responsibility for its subsidiary DSL Bank and the corporate customer business.

Dr. Patrick Trutwein was appointed as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and will be responsible for risk management and internal audit. He joined the IKB management team in 2016 and previously has been responsible for corporate development, sales management, operations and transformation management at the bank. Prior to that he worked at Deutsche Bank and McKinsey with a focus on risk management topics.

Both will join the current members of the Board of Managing Directors Dr. Michael Wiedmann (CEO and CFO) and Claus Momburg (who will take over responsibility for corporate customers).

Contact:

Armin Baltzer, phone: +49 211 8221-6236, E-Mail: presse@ikb.de

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG provides loans, risk management, capital market services and consulting services for small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany and Europe.