DGAP-News: Commerzbank to significantly increase profitability through deep restructuring and comprehensive digitalisation
2021. január 28., csütörtök, 15:30
- Commerzbank announces cornerstones of its new strategy, resolution by Board of Managing Directors planned for 3 February 2021
- Overall headcount reduction of 10,000 full-time equivalents (FTEs) intended
- Reduction of number of branches to 450
- Reduction of cost base by €1.4 billion targeted for 2024 compared with 2020
- Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) of 6.5% to 7% targeted for 2024
- CEO Manfred Knof: "We will focus on our strengths and consistently restructure."
The Bank"s Board of Managing Directors has submitted a draft of the new strategy programme to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board meeting in which this proposal is due to be discussed is scheduled for 3 February 2021. After that the strategy is to be decided upon by the Board of Managing Directors. So far, no decisions have been taken on any item of the strategy programme. The early publication of planned cornerstones is a consequence of the current media coverage.
Manfred Knof, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG: "We want to focus on Commerzbank"s strengths and secure its strong performance for the long term. To achieve this, we will thoroughly reduce complexity and cut costs. Our goals are very ambitious, but we will do everything necessary to achieve them. Thereby, the Bank will create value for customers, employees, shareholders, and society as a whole."
The strategy programme builds on the following key levers:
Sustainability will play an even more central role across all business activities going forward. Commerzbank intends to commit to ambitious targets. A corresponding strategy will be presented in the near future.
Despite of the significant restructuring, the Bank targets a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET 1) which is at least 200 to 250 basis points above the minimum regulatory requirements (MDA). This will enable Commerzbank to retain its resilience while efficiently managing its capital.
As part of the Group, mBank will continue its growth strategy.
Subject to a positive decision by the Board of Managing Directors, Commerzbank will present details of the strategy and concrete measures and targets for the years 2021 to 2024 at the annual results press conference on 11 February 2021. A capital markets day will also be held for investors on the same day. Journalists will be able to follow this online on the Commerzbank website after having registered in advance.
*****
*****
About Commerzbank
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (069) 136 20
|Fax:
|-
|E-mail:
|pressestelle@commerzbank.com
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|WKN:
|CBK100
|Indices:
|MDAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1164157
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1164157 28.01.2021
