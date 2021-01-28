DGAP-AFR: ISRA VISION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. január 28., csütörtök, 16:24







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ISRA VISION AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






ISRA VISION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








28.01.2021 / 16:24



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ISRA VISION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 01, 2021

Address: https://www.isravision.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/ordentliche-hauptversammlung/













28.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ISRA VISION AG

Industriestr. 14

64297 Darmstadt

Germany
Internet: www.isravision.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1164170  28.01.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164170&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum