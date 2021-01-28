Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018





Linz, 28.1.2021

Overview



1. Issuer: Fabasoft AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung

City: Linz

Country: Österreich

4. Name of shareholder(s): FB Beteiligungen GmbH, 4070 Eferding, Kirchenplatz 8

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.1.2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)

% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)





Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)



Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

42,90 %

0,00 %

42,90 %

11 000 000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

53,81 %



53,81 %







Details



7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares





ISIN Code

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct



(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)

Indirect



(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)

Direct



(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)

Indirect



(Sec 133 BörseG



2018)

AT0000785407

4 228 228

490 286

38,44 %

4,46 %

SUBTOTAL A

4 718 514

42,90 %



B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018





Type of instrument





Expiration Date





Exercise Period

Number of voting



rights that may be



acquired if the



instrument is exercised





% of voting rights















SUBTOTAL B.1







B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

Physical /



Cash Settlement

Number of



voting rights

% of voting rights



















SUBTOTAL B.2









8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



O Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.

Name

Directly controlled by No.

Shares held directly (%)

Financial/other instruments held directly (%)

Total of both (%)

1

Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung



38,44 %



38,44 %

2

FB Beteiligungen GmbH

1

4,46 %



4,46 %















9. In case of proxy voting



Date of general meeting: -



Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:



Die Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung hielt vor Berührung des Schwellwertes 45,71% der Stimmrechte des Emittenten und gemeinsam mit der FB Beteiligungen GmbH, einer 100% Tochtergesellschaft der Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung ebenfalls vor Berührung des Schwellwertes 50,17 % der Stimmrechte des Emittenten.

The "Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung" was holding 45.71% of the voting shares of the emitter before touching the relevant threshold, and together with the "FB Beteiligungen GmbH", a 100% daugther of the "Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung", also before touching the relevant threshold, 50.17% of the voting shares of the emitter.

Linz am 28.1.2021



