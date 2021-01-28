





Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018





Linz, 28.1.2021



Überblick



O Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf



Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt.



1. Emittent: Fabasoft AG

2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)

3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung

Sitz: Linz

Staat: Österreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre: FB Beteiligungen GmbH, 4070 Eferding, Kirchenplatz 8

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 28.1.2021



6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person





Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A)

Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)





Summe von



7.A + 7.B in %



Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten

Situation am



Tag der Schwellenberührung

42,90 %

0,00 %

42,90 %

11 000 000

Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar)

53,81 %



53,81 %











Details



7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:



A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören





ISIN der Aktien

Anzahl der Stimmrechte

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte

Direkt



(§ 130 BörseG 2018)

Indirekt



(§ 133 BörseG 2018)

Direkt



(§ 130 BörseG 2018)

Indirekt



(§ 133 BörseG



2018)

AT0000785407

4 228 228

490 286

38,44 %

4,46 %

Subsumme A

4 718 514

42,90 %







B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018





Art des Instruments





Verfalldatum





Ausübungsfrist

Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können





Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte















Subsumme B.1











B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments

Verfalldatum

Ausübungsfrist

Physisches oder Cash Settlement

Anzahl der Stimmrechte

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte



















Subsumme B.2













8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:



O Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.



X Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:



Ziffer

Name

Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer

Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%)

Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%)

Total von beiden (%)

1

Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung



38,44 %



38,44 %

2

FB Beteiligungen GmbH

1

4,46 %



4,46 %



















9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht



Datum der Hauptversammlung: -



Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten



10. Sonstige Kommentare:



Die Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung hielt vor Berührung des Schwellwertes 45,71% der Stimmrechte des Emittenten und gemeinsam mit der FB Beteiligungen GmbH, einer 100% Tochtergesellschaft der Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung ebenfalls vor Berührung des Schwellwertes 50,17 % der Stimmrechte des Emittenten.



The "Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung" was holding 45.71% of the voting shares of the emitter before touching the relevant threshold, and together with the "FB Beteiligungen GmbH", a 100% daugther of the "Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung", also before touching the relevant threshold, 50.17% of the voting shares of the emitter.





Linz am 28.1.2021































