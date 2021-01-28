DGAP-PVR: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
2021. január 28., csütörtök, 19:01
Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018
Überblick
1. Emittent: Fabasoft AG
9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The "Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung" was holding 45.71% of the voting shares of the emitter before touching the relevant threshold, and together with the "FB Beteiligungen GmbH", a 100% daugther of the "Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung", also before touching the relevant threshold, 50.17% of the voting shares of the emitter.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Österreich
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1164234 28.01.2021
