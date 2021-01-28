DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Preliminary results for the financial year 2020 significantly above guidance and market expectations
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Preliminary results for the financial year 2020 significantly above guidance and market expectations
Stuttgart, Germany - Daimler completed the financial year of 2020 in a challenging environment with a very strong fourth quarter, in particular with regard to Industrial Free Cash Flow. All divisions contributed to this success.
Industrial Free Cash Flow, Daimler Group EBIT, Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans Return on Sales adjusted and Daimler Mobility Return on Equity adjusted are all significantly above Daimler"s guidance or significantly above market expectations for the financial year 2020.
The Industrial Free Cash Flow in the fourth quarter reflects the continued extensive cost and cash preservation measures and strong operative performances across all divisions leading to favorable cash-conversion ratios.
The following stated figures for the FY 2020 are preliminary and unaudited:
The preliminary results include the following adjustments affecting Daimler Group EBIT and Industrial Free Cash Flow:
Given the development of successful cost discipline continued in the fourth quarter and expected good underlying demand, Daimler also anticipates a positive business development in 2021. The current semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 disruptions will probably impact the first quarter 2021. Please note these statements are made under the assumption of no further COVID-19 lockdowns.
Daimler AG will publish further key figures of the financial year 2020 and the fourth quarter 2020 on February 18, 2021. Daimler will provide guidance for the financial year 2021 together with the full year results.
EBIT, EBIT adjusted, RoS adjusted, RoE adjusted, Industrial Free Cash Flow and Industrial Free Cash Flow adjusted are defined on pp. 64 and 73 of the Daimler Annual Report 2019.
Contact:
Hendrik Sackmann
Tel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014
hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler AG
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|70372 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 17-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 179 40 75
|E-mail:
|ir.dai@daimler.com
|Internet:
|www.daimler.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007100000
|WKN:
|710000
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1164209
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1164209 28-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
