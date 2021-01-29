DGAP-DD: ALBIS Leasing AG english
2021. január 29., péntek, 10:33
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ALBIS Leasing AG
|Ifflandstraße 4
|22087 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.albis-leasing.de
|Die ALBIS Leasing Gruppe ist seit über 30 Jahren erfolgreich am Leasingmarkt tätig. Der in Hamburg ansässige Konzern ist banken- und herstellerunabhängig und unterstützt deutschlandweit Kleinunternehmer und Mittelständler bei den Finanzierungen ihrer Geschäftsvorhaben. Etwa 130 Mitarbeiter, darunter über 50 spezialisierte Vertriebsmitarbeiter, beraten und betreuen Unternehmen verschiedener Branchen zu Leasing, Mietkauf, E-Commerce-Lösungen und Rahmenverträgen. Im Laufe der Jahre hat ALBIS zu zahlreichen Neuerungen in der Leasingbranche beigetragen, u.a. mit dem ausgezeichneten ALBIS Leasing Portal zur digitalen Abwicklung von Leasinggeschäften. Innovationskraft, Nachhaltigkeit und Kundennähe gehören zu den Leitwerten der ALBIS Leasing Gruppe. Nicht umsonst zählt das Unternehmen zu den TOP-Leasinggesellschaften in Deutschland.
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
64415 29.01.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]