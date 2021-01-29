DGAP-DD: ALBIS Leasing AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christoph F.
Last name(s): Buchbender

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ALBIS Leasing AG


b) LEI

391200M6IPHYFEVUUC36 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006569403


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
2.94 EUR 2646.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.94 EUR 2646.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-25; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: ALBIS Leasing AG

Ifflandstraße 4

22087 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.albis-leasing.de


