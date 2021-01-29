DGAP-AFR: Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. január 29., péntek, 13:12







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








29.01.2021 / 13:12



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2021

Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2021

Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2021

Address: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/













29.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Viscom AG

Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15

30455 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1164472  29.01.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164472&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum