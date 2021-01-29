DGAP-AFR: Viscom AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Viscom AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.03.2021

Ort: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.03.2021

Ort: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.03.2021

Ort: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Viscom AG

Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15

30455 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.viscom.de





 
