Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021

Address: https://www.viscom.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021

Address: https://www.viscom.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/













Language: English
Company: Viscom AG

Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15

30455 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de





 
