1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Hertrich

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Turbon AG


b) LEI

529900Y3VL9JQT5J5S88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007504508


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
3.00 EUR 60000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.00 EUR 60000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-27; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Turbon AG

Am Walzwerk 25

45527 Hattingen

Germany
Internet: http://www.turbon.de





 
