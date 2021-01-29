DGAP-AFR: Nordex SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
2021. január 29., péntek, 17:47
Hiermit gibt die Nordex SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.03.2021
Ort: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.03.2021
Ort: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html
Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021
Ort: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021
Ort: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1164589 29.01.2021
