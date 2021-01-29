DGAP-AFR: Nordex SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Nordex SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die Nordex SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.03.2021

Ort: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.03.2021

Ort: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Deutschland
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
