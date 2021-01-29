





Nordex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 23, 2021Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 23, 2021Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 12, 2021Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/3000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 12, 2021Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/3000/publications.html

























