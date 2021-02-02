DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21
2021. február 01., hétfő, 22:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21
Group medium-term targets
Fresenius will announce more detailed FY/21 financial guidance with the release of its FY/20 results on February 23, 2021.
1 in constant currency
For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,
Bad Homburg v.d.H., February 1, 2021
