DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21

2021. február 01., hétfő, 22:49





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21


01-Feb-2021 / 22:49 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21

Current Group expectations for FY/21

Based on the current status of the Group"s financial planning process and assuming that the current burdens and constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic only begin to recede in the second half of the year, Fresenius targets healthy sales growth1 and at least broadly stable net income2 year over year in FY/21. The FY/21 earnings are, hence, expected to be very meaningfully impacted by COVID-19 effects. In particular, as reported today by Fresenius Medical Care, the significant acceleration of mortality among dialysis patients due to COVID-19 is expected to have a material impact on Fresenius Medical Care"s results and hence on Fresenius Group"s net income2 growth.



Group medium-term targets

The current information and assumptions do not trigger a revision of Fresenius" medium-term growth targets, which were set before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.



Fresenius will announce more detailed FY/21 financial guidance with the release of its FY/20 results on February 23, 2021.



1 in constant currency
2 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; in constant currency; before any special items and any one-time expenses related to likely efficiency and cost saving programs



For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.



Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,

represented by Fresenius Management SE,

The Management Board



Bad Homburg v.d.H., February 1, 2021



----------------------------------------

Contact:

Markus Georgi

Senior Vice President Investor Relations & Sustainability

T: +49 (0) 6172 608-2485

markus.georgi@fresenius.com

----------------------------------------



End of Note










01-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Else-Kröner-Straße 1

61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6172 608-2485
Fax: +49 (0)6172 608-2488
E-mail: ir-fre@fresenius.com
Internet: www.fresenius.com
ISIN: DE0005785604
WKN: 578560
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1164992





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1164992  01-Feb-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164992&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum