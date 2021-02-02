DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast





Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21





01-Feb-2021 / 22:49 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21



Current Group expectations for FY/21



Based on the current status of the Group"s financial planning process and assuming that the current burdens and constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic only begin to recede in the second half of the year, Fresenius targets healthy sales growth1 and at least broadly stable net income2 year over year in FY/21. The FY/21 earnings are, hence, expected to be very meaningfully impacted by COVID-19 effects. In particular, as reported today by Fresenius Medical Care, the significant acceleration of mortality among dialysis patients due to COVID-19 is expected to have a material impact on Fresenius Medical Care"s results and hence on Fresenius Group"s net income2 growth.

Group medium-term targets



The current information and assumptions do not trigger a revision of Fresenius" medium-term growth targets, which were set before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.

Fresenius will announce more detailed FY/21 financial guidance with the release of its FY/20 results on February 23, 2021.

1 in constant currency

2 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; in constant currency; before any special items and any one-time expenses related to likely efficiency and cost saving programs

For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,



represented by Fresenius Management SE,



The Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., February 1, 2021

----------------------------------------



Contact:



Markus Georgi



Senior Vice President Investor Relations & Sustainability



T: +49 (0) 6172 608-2485



markus.georgi@fresenius.com



----------------------------------------

End of Note