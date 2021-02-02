DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking initiates research coverage
2021. február 02., kedd, 07:40
Encavis share:
Hamburg, February 2, 2021 - Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking initiates research coverage of the SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV). In its initial rating, Hauck & Aufhäuser Institutional Research recommends the Encavis share as a "hold" with a target price of EUR 23.00 per share.
Apart from Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking, Encavis AG is being rated by another eleven investment research providers. Ten out of eleven of these analysts have issued a very positive rating and given a recommendation of "buy" or "hold".
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with an "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Further information can be found on www.encavis.com
Contact:
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1165019
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1165019 02.02.2021
