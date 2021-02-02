DGAP-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE english

02.02.2021 / 08:51




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Hilde
Last name(s): Neumeyer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dermapharm Holding SE


b) LEI

5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
58.53418 EUR 29267.09 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
58.5342 EUR 29267.0900 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-29; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de





 
