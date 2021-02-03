Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report



On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Linde plc announced the terms of this programme on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 25.01.2021 through 29.01.2021, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:



United States

Germany (XETA)

Total

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

25.01.2021

23.555

249,0894

12.754

206,0632

36.309

26.01.2021

18.000

256,2779

12.000

210,3308

30.000

27.01.2021

27.000

245,9863

17.000

205,7887

44.000

28.01.2021

27.000

249,4132

15.600

203,0537

42.600

29.01.2021

27.000

246,6960

16.800

203,0126

43.800



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback).

Between 19 February 2019 and 29 January 2021, repurchases in a total amount of USD 4,862,007,248.94 were made under this programme. The programme is closed.

On 25 January 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a new share repurchase programme for up to USD 5.0 billion of the company"s ordinary shares. Linde plc announced the terms of this new program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Under this new program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 1 February 2021 through 31 July 2023.





