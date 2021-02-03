The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 29, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 25 jan 2021



Person obliged to notify: JP Morgan Chase & Co



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Convertible bond

439.323,00

439.323,00

Potential

Potential

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC



Ordinary share

1.491.939,00

1.491.924,08

Real

Real

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc



Equity Swap

1.020.521,00

1.020.521,00

Potential

Potential

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc



Call-option

50.000,00

50.000,00

Potential

Potential

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc



Ordinary share

3.268.526,00

3.268.493,31

Real

Real

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC



Ordinary share

5.434,00

5.433,95

Potential

Potential

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc



Equity Swap

20.800,00

20.800,00

Potential

Potential

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC



Convertible bond

441.397,00

441.397,00

Potential

Potential

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc



Put option

50.000,00

50.000,00

Potential

Potential

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,94%

0,00%

0,00%

2,06%

0,88%

Voting rights

2,94%

0,00%

0,00%

2,06%

0,88%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=105417