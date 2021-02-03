DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

2021. február 03., szerda, 00:00















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








02.02.2021 / 23:59




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mr.
First name: Jeffrey
Last name(s): Rutherford

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal of 20,661 common shares on behalf of Mr. Rutherford to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on January 29, 2019; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Rutherford with respect to the disposal of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
13.66 USD 282229.26 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.66 USD 282229.26 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-29; UTC-5


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














02.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



64455  02.02.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum