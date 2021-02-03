DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG also improves its MSCI ESG rating
2021. február 03., szerda, 06:40
ENCAVIS AG also improves its MSCI ESG rating
Upgraded from A to AA
While ISS underlines the "very high" level of transparency in Encavis" corporate reporting, MSCI particularly refers to the very good corporate governance, the transparent ownership structure and the 100% focus on capacity growth through the production of electricity from wind and solar power.
The assessment of companies" sustainability performance by leading rating agencies is increasingly becoming a decisive criterion for investors in their engagement. This applies particularly to the renewable energy sector.
"This renewed recognition of our sustainability accomplishments motivates us to consistently continue on the path we have chosen because we also strive to be a sector leader within the field of sustainability," says Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1165324
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1165324 03.02.2021
