Corporate News

Nemetschek Group achieves its upgraded revenue and profitability targets in the fiscal year 2020

- Revenue grew by 7.2% (currency-adjusted: 8.3%) to EUR 596.9 million

- EBITDA margin at a high 28.9%

- Good positioning for future profitable growth remains unchanged in the current year





Munich, February 3, 2021 - The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907) closed the fiscal year with a very positive fourth quarter and, according to preliminary figures, achieved its raised annual targets for 2020 in terms of revenue and profitability (EBITDA margin). The software provider for the construction industry was thus able to continue its long-term growth course, even in a highly uncertain environment due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Group revenue grew by 7.2% (currency-adjusted: 8.3%) to EUR 596.9 million (2019: EUR 556.9 million). Consequently, Nemetschek was even able to slightly exceed its target to achieve a revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The increase in revenue is a result of a solid organic growth of 5.6% as well as the first-time consolidation of the Red Giant acquisition in the Media & Entertainment segment. In the fourth quarter, the business model again proved to be extremely solid and geared for growth. Revenues increased to EUR 160.1 million, a growth rate of 6.1%. The currency-adjusted growth was as high as 9.7%.

Consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew in 2020 by 4.0% (currency-adjusted: 4.9%) to EUR 172.3 million (previous year: EUR 165.7 million), which resulted in a high EBITDA margin of 28.9%. As a result, the margin was at the upper end of the forecasted corridor of 28% to 29%. In the fourth quarter, the Nemetschek Group started to increase its investments in order, among other things, to secure its future growth. Some of these investments were of a non-recurring nature. At EUR 43.0 million, EBITDA was fully in line with planning.

"Even though the impact of the global corona crisis continues to be felt, we were able to successfully close the fiscal year 2020 and further expand our market position," stated Dr. Axel Kaufmann, Spokesman of the Executive Board and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group. "The development demonstrates our quick response to the special situation and the robustness of our business model. Thanks to the strong positioning in our respective customer segments, and assuming a further needed normalization of the business conditions, we anticipate further attractive growth in 2021," continued Kaufmann.

The detailed and audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2020 will be published together with the 2020 annual report and the outlook for 2021 on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC industry. With its intelligent software solutions, it covers the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the building process. This makes it possible to design, build and manage buildings with greater efficiency, sustainability and environmental compatibility in terms of resources. The focus is on the use of open standards (Open BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling and animation. The innovative products of the 15 brands of the Nemetschek Group in the four customer-oriented segments are used by approximately six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 3,000 experts.



Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, according to preliminary figures, the company achieved revenue amounting to EUR 596.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 172.3 million in 2020.