Haselünne, February 3, 2021

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures for the 2020 financial year / Forecast for the 2021 financial year





Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary business figures for the 2020 financial year available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 5.2 (2019: 9.8) million and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 14.1 (2019: 18.4) million, each adjusted for exceptional effects. Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 154.6 (2019: EUR 167.4) million.

The aforementioned earnings-related financial figures are thus within the ranges forecast for the 2020 financial year as published on July 22, 2020 (normalised consolidated EBIT: EUR 4.0 to 6.0 million; normalised consolidated EBITDA: EUR 13.0 to 15.0 million; consolidated revenues: EUR 153.0 to 160.0 million).

In this context, the Executive Board today updated its previously unpublished forecast for the 2021 financial year as part of a validation of the previous corporate planning, which in terms of earnings-related financial figures partially lag behind the consensus estimate currently available based on corresponding analyst estimates from October to December 2020, reflecting current market expectations.

Based on the preliminary financial figures now available for the 2020 financial year and against the backdrop of the unchanged, clearly noticeable effects of the global Coronavirus pandemic, the Berentzen Group forecasts a normalised consolidated EBIT for the 2021 financial year in a range of EUR 4.0 to 6.0 million (consensus estimate: EUR 6.6 million), a normalised consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 13.0 to 15.0 million (consensus estimate: EUR 15.3 million) and consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 152.0 to 158.0 million (consensus estimate: EUR 155.4 million).

According to the company"s assessment, the current comprehensive measures to contain the global Coronavirus pandemic will continue for at least the duration of the first quarter of 2021. Experience shows that the negative impact of the pandemic on social life will temporarily restrict the demand for some of the Berentzen Group"s product offerings and is therefore likely to again have a significant adverse effect on the Berentzen Group"s business activities in the 2021 financial year. As in the previous financial year, the three main segments of the Berentzen Group - Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems - are likely to be affected by this to varying degrees. Accordingly, the aforementioned earnings-related financial figures for Q1 / 2021 are also expected to fall significantly short of those for the same period of the previous year.

The company continues to respond with comprehensive and targeted measures to limit the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the Group"s business development.

The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft"s preliminary business figures are subject to the auditor"s review and approval by the Supervisory Board. The final business figures as well as further information on the 2020 financial year and on the forecasts for the 2021 financial year will be published as scheduled on March 25, 2021 with the 2020 Annual Report.

For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related key performance indicators, reference is made to the Annual Report 2019 of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (see page 78 f. in the German and English language versions), which is published on the company"s website www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/ and can be downloaded from the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports.

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverages industry operating in the following segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems.

