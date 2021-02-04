DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen‐Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures for the 2020 financial year / Forecast for the 2021 financial year
2021. február 03., szerda, 18:12
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures for the 2020 financial year / Forecast for the 2021 financial year
The aforementioned earnings-related financial figures are thus within the ranges forecast for the 2020 financial year as published on July 22, 2020 (normalised consolidated EBIT: EUR 4.0 to 6.0 million; normalised consolidated EBITDA: EUR 13.0 to 15.0 million; consolidated revenues: EUR 153.0 to 160.0 million).
In this context, the Executive Board today updated its previously unpublished forecast for the 2021 financial year as part of a validation of the previous corporate planning, which in terms of earnings-related financial figures partially lag behind the consensus estimate currently available based on corresponding analyst estimates from October to December 2020, reflecting current market expectations.
Based on the preliminary financial figures now available for the 2020 financial year and against the backdrop of the unchanged, clearly noticeable effects of the global Coronavirus pandemic, the Berentzen Group forecasts a normalised consolidated EBIT for the 2021 financial year in a range of EUR 4.0 to 6.0 million (consensus estimate: EUR 6.6 million), a normalised consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 13.0 to 15.0 million (consensus estimate: EUR 15.3 million) and consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 152.0 to 158.0 million (consensus estimate: EUR 155.4 million).
According to the company"s assessment, the current comprehensive measures to contain the global Coronavirus pandemic will continue for at least the duration of the first quarter of 2021. Experience shows that the negative impact of the pandemic on social life will temporarily restrict the demand for some of the Berentzen Group"s product offerings and is therefore likely to again have a significant adverse effect on the Berentzen Group"s business activities in the 2021 financial year. As in the previous financial year, the three main segments of the Berentzen Group - Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems - are likely to be affected by this to varying degrees. Accordingly, the aforementioned earnings-related financial figures for Q1 / 2021 are also expected to fall significantly short of those for the same period of the previous year.
The company continues to respond with comprehensive and targeted measures to limit the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the Group"s business development.
The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft"s preliminary business figures are subject to the auditor"s review and approval by the Supervisory Board. The final business figures as well as further information on the 2020 financial year and on the forecasts for the 2021 financial year will be published as scheduled on March 25, 2021 with the 2020 Annual Report.
For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related key performance indicators, reference is made to the Annual Report 2019 of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (see page 78 f. in the German and English language versions), which is published on the company"s website www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/ and can be downloaded from the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports.
Information regarding the issuer of this announcement
ISIN: DE0005201602
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-550
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602, ,
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1165620
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1165620 03-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]