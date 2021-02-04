

CANCOM SE achieves EBITDA of EUR 123.1 million for financial year 2020 after strong fourth quarter





03-Feb-2021 / 18:14 CET/CEST





Munich, Germany, 3 February 2021 - Following a strong fourth quarter in which demand was particularly strong for its high-margin services business, CANCOM expects EBITDA for the 2020 financial year to be around EUR123.1 million (previous year: EUR 119.3 million), according to preliminary financial figures available today. This significantly exceeds the updated forecast for the 2020 financial year of 27 October 2020, which had expected EBITDA of EUR 110 to 115 million.



Revenue in the fourth quarter was around EUR 467.8 million (previous year: EUR 422.8 million), representing a year-on-year increase in revenue of 10.6 percent. EBITDA is around EUR 45.4 million (previous year: EUR 32.0 million), the EBITDA margin is 9.7 percent, and the year-on-year increase in EBITDA is 41.9 percent.



CANCOM will announce further details on the preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year on 4 February 2021. CANCOM will publish the audited full figures for the 2020 financial year on 30 March 2021.



The definition of EBITDA is published in the 2019 Annual Report on page 22.





CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Strasse 69, 80636 Munich



ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard)



Florian Mangold, Specialist Investor Relations



+49 (0) 89 540545511

florian.mangold@cancom.de







About CANCOM



As a digital transformation partner, CANCOM accompanies companies into the digital future. CANCOM helps customers to reduce the complexity of their IT and to expand their business success by using state-of-the-art technology. In order to meet the IT requirements of companies, organizations and the public sector holistically, CANCOM offers tailor-made IT from A to Z from a single source.



The CANCOM Group"s IT solutions offer includes consulting, implementation, services and the operation of IT systems. Customers benefit from CANCOM"s extensive expertise and an integrated and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements of companies for successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the company provides a range of services and solutions that includes business solutions and managed services such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting and as-a-service offerings.



The more than 4,000 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group worldwide and an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Great Britain and the USA, among other countries. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rudolf Hotter (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company"s headquarters are in Munich. CANCOM generates an annual turnover of approximately EUR 1.5 billion and the parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX and TecDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).











