DGAP-CMS: UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2021. február 03., szerda, 18:30







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG


/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]






UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








03.02.2021 / 18:30



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



UBS AG acting through its London Branch has issued a dual-tranche USD 2.0 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 3-year USD 1.00 billion floating rate note with a coupon of SOFR+36bps (ISIN: US902674YC83 / USH7220NAK66 (144a / RegS)  ) maturing on 9 February 2024 and a 3-year USD 1.00 billion fixed rate note with a coupon of 0.45 percent (ISIN: US902674YB01 / USH7220NAJ93 (144a / RegS) ) maturing on 9 February 2024. Settlement date for all tranches is 9 February 2021.














03.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: UBS AG

Bahnhofstrasse 45

8001 Zürich

Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1165628  03.02.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1165628&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum