Delivery Hero SE receives the written regulatory approval from the Korea Fair Trade Commission and is likely to have to recognize a significant impairment loss due to the increased price of the Delivery Hero share and the resulting higher consideration value

Berlin, February 3, 2021 - Yesterday afternoon in South Korea, the Korea Fair Trade Commission ("KFTC") has provided Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero") with its written decision confirming its conditional regulatory approval of Delivery Hero"s joint venture with Woowa Brothers Corp. ("Woowa"), the operator of South Korea"s largest food delivery platform. The approval is essentially subject to the same conditions as announced on December 28, 2020, i.e. the divestiture of Delivery Hero"s 100% South-Korean subsidiary Delivery Hero Korea LLC. ("Yogiyo") and the maintenance of the status quo of Yogiyo until the completion of its divestiture. The objective is to close the transaction during March 2021.

Delivery Hero had announced the purchase of shares in, and the establishment of a joint venture with the management of, Woowa on December 13, 2019. The transaction valued Woowa on a cash free and debt free basis at USD 4.0 billion (EUR 3.6 billion) before certain adjustments. The consideration was agreed to consist of up to approx. EUR 1.7 billion in cash and up to approx. EUR 1.9 billion in new shares in Delivery Hero, based on the back-then agreed 20-days volume weighted average price of the Delivery Hero share of EUR 47.47.

Since the signing of the transaction back in December 2019 and until the approval by the Korean Fair Trade Commission, the Delivery Hero share price and therefore the value of the consideration have appreciated significantly as a result of Delivery Hero"s strong operational performance. If this remains to be the case until closing, and despite Woowa"s strong operational development, Delivery Hero will, based on this afternoon"s analysis of Delivery Hero"s Management Board and in accordance with IFRS, have to recognize a significant impairment loss on the goodwill of the Korean business immediately upon, or in timely proximity to, the closing of the Woowa transaction. The size of the potential impairment will depend on the Delivery Hero share price on the day of closing. Based on yesterday"s XETRA closing share price of EUR 128.65, the potential impairment could amount to up to EUR 1.4 billion. The impairment is neither due to the performance of Woowa"s operational business, nor cash relevant. It does not change the initially envisaged dilution of shares in Delivery Hero.

