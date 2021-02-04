DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








04.02.2021 / 16:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Sigmund

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101


b) Nature of the transaction


Program-based order to sell a portion of 225 Siemens shares transferred (in connection with a Siemens Share Program) of the share price valid at the time of sale on 2021-02-11, +01:00 to cover tax and contribution obligations as of that date.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-01; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
