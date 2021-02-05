DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Graf von Hardenberg

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of 718 shares within the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") for the settlement of taxes and duties as part of an employee compensation programme. Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
10.70 EUR 7682.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
10.70 EUR 7682.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-10; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
