1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Hadrian

Last name(s):

von Siemens



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Nathalie

Last name(s):

von Siemens

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007236101





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

134.94 EUR





398073.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

134.9400 EUR





398073.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-04; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



05.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

