FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe



ISIN (Regulation S): XS1026109204

ISIN (Regulation 144A): XS1026109543



Veröffentlichung gemäß § 50 Abs. 1 S. 1 Nr. 1 b) WpHG



Bekanntmachung betreffend die von der Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Bad Homburg vor der Höhe (die Gesellschaft) begebenen € 450.000.000 Schuldverschreibungen (Senior Notes) fällig 2024 (ISIN (Regulation S): XS1026109204 / ISIN (Regulation 144A): XS1026109543) (die Schuldverschreibungen).



Die Schuldverschreibungen unterliegen dem Begebungsvertrag (Indenture) vom 11. Februar 2014, der u.a. zwischen der Gesellschaft und der Deutsche Trustee Company Limited als Treuhänderin (die Treuhänderin) abgeschlossen wurde (in der jeweils geänderten, modifizierten oder ergänzten Fassung, einschließlich durch den ersten Nachtrag zum Begebungsvertrag (First Supplemental Indenture) vom 29. Juli 2016, der Begebungsvertrag). Die mit den Schuldverschreibungen verbundenen Rechte wurden gemäß einem zweiten Nachtrag zum Begebungsvertrag vom 5. Februar 2021 zwischen u.a. der Gesellschaft und der Treuhänderin über die Änderung des Begebungsvertrags geändert. Die Änderungen lassen sich wie folgt zusammenfassen:



1. Die folgenden in Section 1.1 (Definitions) von Artikel I des Begebungsvertrags aufgeführten Definitionen werden dahingehend abgeändert, dass die darin enthaltenen Verweise auf "U.S. GAAP" jeweils gestrichen und durch den Ausdruck "the Accounting Principles" ersetzt werden: "Attributable Debt", "Capital Lease Obligation", "Change of Control", "Permitted Liens", sowie "Subsidiary".



2. Der erste Satz in Absatz (1) in Section 4.10 (Reports) von Artikel IV des Begebungsvertrags wird dahingehend abgeändert, dass der Satz "with appropriate reconciliation to U.S. GAAP" gestrichen wird, so dass der neugefasste Absatz (1) in Section 4.10 (Reports) von Artikel IV des Begebungsvertrags nunmehr wie folgt lautet:



"(1) its consolidated annual financial statement and related notes thereto for the most recent two fiscal years prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (or IFRS in the event the Company is required by applicable law to prepare its financial statements in accordance with IFRS) and including segment data, together with an audit report thereon, together with a discussion of the "Results of Operations and Liquidity" for such fiscal years prepared in a manner substantially consistent with the "Management"s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" appearing herein and a "Summary of the Fiscal Year" and a discussion of "Business Segments" provided in a manner consistent with its annual report, a description of "related Party Transactions" and a description of Indebtedness, within 90 days of the end of each fiscal year; and".



Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, im Februar 2021



Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,

vertreten durch Fresenius Management SE

Der Vorstand















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Else-Kröner-Straße 1

61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.

Deutschland
Internet: www.fresenius.com





 
