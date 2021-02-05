DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Improved Telefónica-offer on national roaming and MBA MVNO services; EU Commission"s analysis completed
2021. február 05., péntek, 17:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract/Strategic Company Decision
1&1 Drillisch AG: Improved Telefónica-offer on national roaming and MBA MVNO services; EU Commission"s analysis completed
Maintal, 5 February 2021. Drillisch Online GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, and Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG (″Telefónica") have long been in negotiations regarding the conclusion of a national roaming agreement based on the commitments of Telefónica under the merger clearance decision of the EU Commission regarding the merger with E-Plus. The EU Commission supervises the compliance of Telefónica with these commitments.
After completion of its analysis, the EU Commission today communicated to 1&1 Drillisch its assessment that the offer submitted by Telefónica in October 2020 was not fully in line with Telefónica"s commitments under the EU merger clearance decision and that the offer has to be improved by Telefónica. Thereupon, Telefónica today made an improved offer to 1&1 Drillisch. The improved offer can be accepted by 1&1 Drillisch until 19 February 2021.
1&1 Drillisch will examine whether it is in the interest of the company to accept Telefónica"s new offer. Should 1&1 Drillisch decide to accept the offer, the framework conditions and prices offered by Telefónica would then have to be transferred into a national roaming agreement and the application of the new, annually decreasing prices also on MBA MVNO services would have to be regulated with retroactive effect for the period as of July 2020 from the beginning of national roaming.
The conclusion of an agreement, which Telefónica"s offer expects until approx. mid of May 2021, would have a positive earnings effect of approx. 30 million Euro for 1&1 Drillisch in the fiscal year 2020, which would be booked as an out-of-period return in the fiscal year 2021. In addition, an agreement on national roaming would constitute an essential prerequisite for 1&1 Drillisch"s envisaged rollout of a high-performance 5G network.
The EU Commission"s assessment, which has now been communicated, has no significance for the price adjustment procedures initiated by 1&1 Drillisch under the MBA MVNO agreement. In these procedures, 1&1 Drillisch demands from Telefónica significant retroactive reductions of the advance service prices under the MBA MVNO agreement.
Maintal, 5 February 2021
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Contact
Note:
Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and projections of the 1&1 Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@1und1-drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.1und1-drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|SDAX
TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1166364
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1166364 05-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]